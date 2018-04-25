Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle sports hat, trench coat at memorial service after dress controversy

Janine Puhak
By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Two days after being chastised on social media for wearing an inappropriate outfit to a memorial service for a murder victim, Meghan Markle opted for a decidedly more conservative look at a dawn Anzac Day memorial service alongside her fiancé, Prince Harry.

The bride-to-be wore a conservative ensemble for early morning Anzac Day services on April 25.  (Reuters)

On Wednesday, the future royal stepped out in a wide brimmed black hat, fitted gray trench coat and high neck, black long-sleeved dress paired with Sarah Flint heels and a Gucci bag, style blog Meghan's Mirror reports.

The former actress paired a fitted gray trench coat with a black floppy hat and black pumps.  (Reuters)

Both Markle and the prince wore poppy flowers on their lapel, in remembrance of those who died in combat. Prince Harry also sported three war medals earned through his military service in Iran and Afghanistan, People reports.

The fashionable first lady made headlines for donning a wide-brimmed hat by French-American designer Hervé Pierre, who also designed her inaugural gown.  (AP)

Some Twitter commentators likened Markle’s look to the all-white ensemble with matching hat that First Lady Melania Trump wore to welcome French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte the day prior.

Style critics denounced Markle as being less than dressed for the occasion.  (Reuters)

The engaged pair somberly paid their respects at the dawn service.  (Reuters)

Markle’s buttoned-up ensemble was a far cry from the sleeveless V-neck dress she wore two days earlier at a church memorial for Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old black man killed 25 years ago in a racially charged attack.

The former actress and her fiancé, too, appeared to be quite somber as they paid their respects at the Anzac Day ceremony. The holiday honors the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand troops in World War One, People notes.

Later that day, Markle changed into an all-black look for Anzac Day services at Westminster Abbey in London.  (Reuters )

Later that day, Markle arrived at London’s Westminster Abbey for another Anzac Day service in a new look: an all-black ensemble with a matching beret, in which she greeted Prince William for the first time since he and Duchess Kate joyously welcomed their new son on April 23.

More exciting times are ahead for the British royal family, as Markle and her prince prepare to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak