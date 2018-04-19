Model gets engaged on the runway during Bridal Week fashion show

Nicole Kaspar has walked many runways during her career as a model, but she’ll certainly never forget her boyfriend popping the question in the midst of one very special fashion show.

Last weekend, the Texan-born beauty closed Wtoo by Watters’ Spring 2019 show during New York Bridal Fashion Week, and probably didn’t anticipate being surprised with the life-changing question by her boyfriend Chad Stapleton. Instructed to walk down the catwalk a second time under the premise that more photos needed to be taken of her dress, she found instead her partner of two years waiting.

“Nicole, I’ve wanted to do this for a long time, and I wanted the moment to be as special as you are to me,” Stapleton says in the now-viral clip, Huffington Post reports. “And I figured, what better way to do this than on a runway, doing what you love.”

Stapleton launched into a speech about how much Kaspar means to him. Kaspar says yes when he formally asked for her hand in marriage, and the two embraced to the delight of the crowd.

“We met in Las Vegas through mutual friends," Kaspar told The Knot of meeting Stapleton, who works as a dentist. "My tooth had cracked and part of it fell out, and so at lunch they were asking Chad to look at it,” Kaspar told The Knot of their first meeting. “I was so embarrassed because he was so cute.”

“He wrote me on Instagram while I was living in Paris,” the bride-to-be further divulged, “and we went on our first date the day I came back. The rest is history.”

Flooded with well wishes and support in the days since, the lovebirds now look forward to tying the knot.

“All I can say is WOW!!! I’M ENGAGED to the love of my life. Thank you for making my every dream come true @thefittestdentist and I cannot wait to spend forever together. A very special thank you to @watters for helping Chad make this day so phenomenal,” the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram.

And when her wedding day finally arrives, Kaspar says she’s sure she’ll sport a dress by Watters.

"I wouldn't be caught dead in anything else," she told Inside Edition