Joanna Gaines features this one element in every home

From lighting to shiplap to vintage finds, “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines has a clear penchant for the au naturel in home décor. Surprisingly, however, the soon-to-be mother of five apparently doesn’t mind fudging it when it comes to one thing: florals.

Country Living recently chatted with Gaines about best practices for bringing the outdoors inside, and the HGTV star shared why faux is the way to go for busy homeowners, despite her love of gardening.

"I'm all about plants and pots, but you take that to another level with fresh florals everywhere, it just feels like a lot that you've got to maintain," she told the outlet, revealing a little trick for making the look appear truly natural, whether you’re working with plants, stems or flowers.

"I always tell people, add real water to the vase to make it look realistic. It doesn't do anything to the stem because it's coated in plastic,” Gaines said.

Nevertheless, the self-dubbed “tree lady” advises that if you’re lucky enough to have a real garden, make the most of it. "Authentic is always best because of the smell. And there's something about going out and cutting your own flowers that's definitely therapeutic,” the Waco, Tex., TV personality added.

With exciting design projects in her future from the unveiling of the Magnolia Table restaurant to the bedroom for her new baby, it's anybody's guess if Gaines will decorate the nursery with flowers fresh or faux.

