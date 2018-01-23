Ree Drummond shares photos of new hotel

Food Network star, blogger and mom-of-four Ree Drummond is nearly ready to add another impressive title to her resume —hotelier. On Jan. 22, the “Pioneer Woman” teased renovation photos on Instagram of her forthcoming hotel in Pawhuska, Oklahoma with her signature ease and charm.

“Here are some progress pics of The Boarding House, our little 8-room inn-in-progress down the street from @pwmercantile,” she wrote of the seven photos of projects under construction, which evidently include floral tiles and stained wood panels.

Back in September, Drummond announced plans for The Boarding House next to The Mercantile, her restaurant, bakery, general store and deli. Though Drummond has yet to announce an opening date for her latest venture, it’s sure to be booked up right away — the celebrity chef once revealed that The Mercantile averages around 6,000 customers a day in a town that’s only home to 3,500 people.

Elaborating on the design of spaces like the “Tack Room,” “Butterfly Room” and “Drugstore Room” for the three-story building on her blog, the Pioneer Woman is confident that the project will be completed on time. Of the project as a whole, she mused, “It’s all gonna be just fine.”

From feeding unexpected guests on the fly to hosting extended family for the holidays, it’s no surprise that the Pioneer Woman has it all under control

