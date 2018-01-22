Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal new details for soon-to-open Magnolia Table restaurant

Chip and Joanna Gaines are enticing their fans with more details about their soon-to-open restaurant, Magnolia Table.

On social media, the couple are revealing more information about the venue – and the menu – to get fans excited about the still unknown open date.

Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on January 9, where she posted a cute snap of her and husband Chip leaving their handprints in the freshly laid concrete outside of the new restaurant.

But the HGTV star known for her hospitality didn’t leave fans outside. On January 19, Gaines’ took to Instagram again, but this time to show off the warm interior, with an inviting inlaid WACO TEXAS in the tile.

“I kinda want to live at the restaurant... Magnolia Table you are lookin’ pretty,” she captioned the photo.

The custom floors should be no surprise to Joanna’s followers, since the home decorating guru previously posted a photo of the inside of the eatery back in December, when the floors were installed.

“Floors are getting installed at Magnolia Table which means we are getting so close to opening!!” she wrote.

Of the updated aesthetic, Chip said: “The restaurant itself is literally one big giant kitchen. When we first got in there, it was all the things you can imagine—dingy, musky. But if I took you in there today, you’d be like ‘Oh! This is so clean, everything smells so great.’ Those are a few benefits of a little bit of elbow grease and hard work on the front end.”

The “Fixer Upper” couple said they purchased the historic site, previously known as the Elite Café, because of how iconic it is to Waco.

“It had been a Waco icon for nearly 100 years,” Joanna said. “We couldn’t let a place with such a rich history be forgotten. I’m convinced that this place holds at least one memory for nearly everyone in Waco, Texas."

The Gaineses themselves would frequent the café for Sunday brunch.

The duo has announced in the past the restaurant will focus on breakfast – Chip’s favorite meal of the day – and feature some family-favorite dishes, like Chip’s “famous ham sandwich,” eggs benedicit and Joanna’s homemade pies. A Gaines' brother burger is also rumored to be on the menu.

Joanna also posted a story on her Instagram hinting at a “takeaway market” for those who want to dine on the go.

If the new restaurant isn’t enough to keep the two busy, they recently announced they are expecting a fifth child. The couple is ending their hit-show “Fixer Upper” this season.