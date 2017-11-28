This cardigan has a 30,000-person wait list

There is a cardigan that has become so popular, at least 30,000 people have signed up on a waiting list to get it.

The Barry Cardigan by French fashion brand, Sézane, has won over Instagram influencers and customers alike since it launched at the end of September of this year.

A post shared by SÉZANE (@sezane) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE RICE WILL SOON BE FOR SALE IN SINGAPORE

The convertible Italian-made cover up is “designed to be a relaxed cardigan that can be worn frontwards or backwards,” on or off the shoulder and comes in black, gray, ecru and nude.

A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

But currently every single hue of theclassic Parisian-influenced cardigan is sold out -- and it's not the first time. This scoop neck cardigan has sold out multiple times before in the two months since its launch.

Fortunately for its legions of fans, the $120 light sweater is part of the online retailer’s permanent collection, which means it will be restocked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A post shared by Courtney Halverson (@prettylittlefawn) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

The site claims, “You can never get bored of your Barry jumper.” Which is a good thing, since you and the 30,000 other customers will be waiting for a while to get one.

The white and nude are available November 29, and the black and grey versions come back December 13 at 10 am EST.