Plus-size models use Instagram to point out 'altered images'

Two plus-size models with large social media followings took to Instagram to speak out about body acceptance.

Callie Thorpe and Diana Sirokai each posted a highly edited photo to their social media accounts, along with the original photo. In each of their captions, the Instagram influencers write “swipe for reality.”

The goal of these photos is to show the extremes some photographers in the industry go to “when it comes to editing.”

“It just goes to show how much we can really alter ourselves,” Thorpe wrote on her Instagram.

The two women who are outspoken about promoting body positivity “want to show women that it's okay to look 'normal' to have cellulite, stretch marks and tummies that aren't flat and toned.”

The jarring thing for Thrope was that her followers didn’t even notice the image was altered.

“It’s no wonder women are laden with insecurities,” Thorpe writes on Instagram.

“We have become so used to seeing perfectly airbrushed and altered images in our media that they become part of the norm, and people don’t even notice they are edited anymore,” Thorpe told Yahoo Style. “Some of our own commenters even mentioned the fact that they didn’t notice it was edited and thought it was real.”

But fans have been positive and have applauded the women on their message.

Sirokai, who feels the women “look Amazing both ways,” wants to “bring the real back” to Instagram and stop perpetuating unrealistic body expectations.

Both women want to promote confidence in their followers and teach them to love the skin they are in.

“There is nothing wrong with reality, and all women no matter what their size have cellulite and stretch marks, it’s part of life and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it,” Thorpe told Yahoo Style.