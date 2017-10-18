Father supports breastfeeding partner with hilarious, sweet gesture

When adjusting to life with a new baby, teamwork and solidarity is key for parents. Recently, one sweet young dad went above and beyond to ensure that his partner didn’t feel self-conscious over a breastfeeding stain.

Taking to Facebook on Oct. 12 to share the story, Chris Lopez of Chino, Calif, wrote that she and her partner, Cee Grant, were running errands one morning when Grant surprised her with a funny stain on his button-down dress shirt. Grant’s spot wasn’t accidental, but rather intentional, to show support for the mother of his two children, who is currently nursing their youngest.

CROSSFIT MOM DOES ADORABLE WORKOUT WITH HER 6-MONTH-OLD BABY

“I didn’t know that I was leaking, and I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘Look at your nipple.’ It was a nice way to stop me from being humiliated,” Lopez told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I fell in love with him because he was always that person to turn an awkward moment into a hilarious moment.”

The gesture gave Lopez much more than a laugh. According to Lopez, Grant was recovering from a substance abuse problem back when she was breastfeeding their first child Dominic, who is now three, and his love and support as she breastfeeds little Camilla, almost 11 months old, makes all the difference.

CARDIAC NURSE PROMOTES ACTIVE LIFESTYLE WITH BODYBUILDING AND BIKINI PICS

“When my son came, he was trying to get better. He couldn’t really be there for me. He was just trying to survive, really,” Lopez told the site. “We were together for the baby and we really loved each other, but I knew that he had some serious stuff going on.”

The mom added that she felt “a lot of pain and sadness” through her initial struggles with breastfeeding, and felt guilty when her milk for Dominic dried up. After a successful recovery, Lopez described Grant as “the real deal” in supporting her as she nurses Camilla.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“From 1 a.m. trips to Walgreens for nipple shields to scrubbing gentian violet off the bathroom counter, he has done things so much differently for me this time around and it has helped me succeed in so many ways,” she wrote in her post.

“Every day we recognize the moms who breastfeed, but today I just wanted to give a little shout out to my biggest fan.”