Cardiac nurse promotes active lifestyle with bodybuilding and bikini pics

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Meet the world’s hottest nurse — Instagram star Lauren Drain.

The gorgeous 31-year-old started her career in healthcare at age 16 and has been a cardiac registered nurse for more than eight years.

She has worked in various different roles during her accomplished career, including intensive care units as well acting as a charge nurse in operating theatres.

MILITARY DENTIST MOONLIGHTS AS INSTAGRAM FITNESS MODEL

Lauren, from Florida, has a strong passion for health, wellness and quality of life. She believes an active lifestyle is key to long lasting health.

Because everyone always ask: 5'5 & about 138lbs in this pic 😘 What else you wanna know? 🤔 ••• Photo by the hubs: @theiobot A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

"After eight years in professional healthcare, I have never seen a natural athlete stuck in a terrible health crisis," she said.

"There's a reason for that: Fit, active lifestyles reduce the risk of disease and promote overall wellness."

Fun fact - my upper body (shoulders, arms & back) seem to grow very fast, I almost never work out my tris other than compound movements & I do shoulders & back about once a week 💪🏽 A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

After years of helping patients in hospitals, Lauren realized it was having a detrimental effect on her on well-being.

She felt overworked, overstressed, overweight, fatigued and extremely unhappy, so she decided to take control of her life and get her priorities straight.

She said: "I wanted to be a healthy, fit, strong, confident woman, actively preventing disease instead of treating everything with pills and medication.

"I wanted to change my life for the better and I wanted to help others before they lost control of their health too."

The ultra-fit beauty never set out to become a "fitness model."

"I let the winter and holiday seasons get the best of me. I was unhappy with what I saw in the mirror and I felt even worse, so I decided to make a change for the better."

FITNESS TRAINER RESPONDS TO FAT-SHAMING AFTER USA TODAY SEGMENT

She embarked on a paleo challenge, which involves eating a caveman-style diet and produced motivating results leading her to research entering competition shows.

After YouTubing to find out about the scene, she bit the bullet and signed up for her first bikini show where she placed 9th out of 30 competitors.

This spiked her interest and gave her the thirst to go for her professional card.

She hired a coach, entered more and more shows, and finally got the top spot in an amateur show, giving the opportunity to compete for money in professional body building, fitness and aesthetic shows.

She has since opened up her private Instagram account and now has over 3.6 million followers to whom she shares inspirational images of her stunning figure and workout routines, as well as the odd sexy picture of her self in tiny lingerie and bikinis.

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

A post shared by Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She is a keen traveller and adventure girl and her pictures are often shot against glamorous backdrops around the world.

Lauren now has her own fitness website where she helps others reach their true potential with her own personal blends of diet and exercise routines.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.