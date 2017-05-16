Pippa Middleton did a bridal boot camp for her wedding

If there was any doubt about it before, it’s clear Pippa Middleton is now shredding for the wedding.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s younger sister, who’s set to get hitched this month, recently completed a three-month-long bridal body boot camp, during which she met with her personal trainer five times per week, E! News reported. The 33-year-old’s “Bridal Membership” package at the Grace Belgravia in London reportedly came with preplanned meals, classes involving dance, yoga, meditation , cardio training, Pilates and spinning, and “leg toning treatments” and skincare.

It’s likely Middleton got the royal hookup: The former general practitioner of Queen Elizabeth II of England, Dr. Tim Evans, is now the medical director of Grace Belgravia, E! News reported.

"Pippa has met with her PT (personal trainer) about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and Pilates," an anonymous source told E! News. "She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever — she hasn't even had a glass of wine in months. She's had facial treatments sometimes once a week or once a fortnight."

Although it hasn’t been reported that Middleton has also received anti-aging treatments, Grace Belgravia also offers those types of options, including laser treatments, IV therapies, Botox, peels and fillers, E! News reported.

Middleton is engaged to millionaire James Matthews, a hedge fund manager. The Sun reported that the couple’s wedding is slated for May 20 at Middleton’s local place of worship, St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

