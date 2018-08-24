Feds investigating 'MacGyver' accident after stunt coordinator suffers serious injury on set: report

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into a recent accident that occurred on the CBS "MacGyver" set, reportedly leaving stunt coordinator, Justin Sundquist, in a medically induced coma.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Eric Lucero, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor, said: "OSHA has opened an investigation."

The outlet, citing sources, also reports that Sundquist is exhibiting some signs of improvement, but is still unconscious.

As previously reported, Sundquist sustained a "serious head injury" while performing a stunt for the reboot in Atlanta on Monday, according to Deadline.

On Wednesdsay CBS Television Studios told Fox News in a statement: “We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of 'MacGyver' in Atlanta.

"The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being."

A source told Deadline that the award-winning stunt coordinator "was injured during a stunt that involved transferring from one vehicle to another."

Sundquist was reportedly conscious after the accident, but was put in a medically induced coma due to the seriousness of his head injury and is still in the hospital, Deadline reported.

Last year, Sundquist sued CBS and other parties for injuries he claims he suffered on the set of "Hawaii Five-O."

In the suit filed on May 10, 2017 with the Los Angeles Superior Court of California, Sundquist claimed that he was hit by a fast moving vehicle, resulting in potentially career-ending injuries.

According to the suit, obtained by Deadline at the time, there were a “series of reckless, negligent mishaps … [that] caused or contributed to this accident,” including “a rushed, hectic set,” “lack of safety meeting and clear safety instructions” and “turning a blind eye to controlled substance abuse by key safety personnel.”

He sued for negligence, requesting unspecified damages and a trial by a jury.

Sundquist's injury comes a year after "Walking Dead" stuntman, John Bernecker, died on the set of the AMC series, as well as, the death of a "Deadpool 2" stunt person, who died on the film set, while attempting to film a motorcycle scene.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.