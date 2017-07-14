'Walking Dead' shuts down production after stuntman gravely injured on set

A stuntman working on the set of “The Walking Dead” suffered a serious injury, and the AMC show has shut down production as a result.

AMC told Fox News, "We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for 'The Walking Dead' and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

Bernecker was working on the set of Season 8 when something went wrong and he fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete surface, Deadline reported. The site stated Bernecker was at Atlanta Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center, where he is currently being treated in its intensive care unit.

Bernecker’s reported girlfriend Jennifer Cocker took to Facebook to express her concern over what’s happened, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“John deserves to be seen by every neorusurgeon [sic] and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us…” she said. “THIS ISNT FAIR.”

Credits on Bernecker’s IMDB page and his reel include “24: Legacy,” “Get Out,” “Get Hard,” “The Fate of the Furious” and many more.