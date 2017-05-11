'Hawaii Five-O' stuntman sues CBS claiming he was hit by car on set

An award-winning stunt performer is suing CBS and other parties for injuries he claims he suffered on the set of "Hawaii Five-O."



Justin Sundquist doubled for Alex O'Loughlin's character, Steve McGarrett, for an episode titled “He Moho Hou” filmed on July 27, 2016.

He claims in a lawsuit filed on May 10th with the Los Angeles Superior Court of California that he was hit by a fast moving vehicle, resulting in potentially career-ending injuries.

According to the suit, obtained by Deadline, there were a “series of reckless, negligent mishaps … [that] caused or contributed to this accident,” including “a rushed, hectic set,” “lack of safety meeting and clear safety instructions” and “turning a blind eye to controlled substance abuse by key safety personnel.”

He is suing for negligence, requesting unspecified damages and a trial by a jury.



The suit alleges that Sundquist who worked as a stuntman for films like “Furious 7” and “Captain America: Civil War” was at the highest point in his career until he was injured on CBS’s hit show’s set, and that a “key personnel who had safety responsibilities was under the influence of narcotic controlled substances.”

The suit claims the unnamed individual, “enticed certain stunt performers with a quid pro quo: if they supplied him with pills, he supplied them with work.”

Fox News reached out to both Sundquist's attorney and CBS but did not receive comment.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.