Kim Kardashian, Kanye West planning for baby No. 4 with final embryo: report

Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West are reportedly planning on having a fourth child with their one remaining embryo.

The couple is planning on having the “embryo implanted in a gestational carrier soon,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“[They] have one last embryo left,” a second source told the magazine, who also revealed the sex of the embryo is male.

In January, the couple welcomed their third child Chicago via a gestational carrier.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the reality star wrote on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Kardashian, 37, and West, 41, hired the gestational carrier after the reality television star was told by doctors it wasn’t safe for her to “carry on my own.”

“Doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” Kardashian wrote on her website after Chicago was born. “After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

Kardashian has revealed in the past that she wanted a large family but said she would probably not have more than four children.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she told Elle. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”