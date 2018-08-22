Kendall Jenner claps back after controversial comments about fellow runway models: My 'words were twisted'

Kendall Jenner has claimed she was “misrepresented” after comments about her cherrypicking fashion jobs were slammed by other models.

In a series of tweets, the 22-year-old said her “words were twisted and taken out of context” by Love magazine.

“I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!” Jenner said, adding in another tweet that she was “inspired by so many of these people I have had the good fortune to work alongside."

Jenner’s attempt at damage control comes after she was blasted for making “disparaging” comments about models who made frequent catwalk appearances.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” she told Love magazine.

“I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f--- those girls do. More power to ‘em.”

Explaining that she had decided to scale back runway work Jenner added: “I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

After Love posted Jenner’s quotes alongside an image from her photoshoot to Instagram other models flocked to the comments section to slam the reality TV star.

“This makes me so angry,” Victoria’s Secret model Jac Jagaciak wrote. “So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry — yes, they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Vita Sidorkina added: “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they are doing 30 shows? No words…”

This article originally appeared in News.com.au