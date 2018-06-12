Angelina Jolie ordered to give Brad Pitt more access to their kids or risk losing them: reports

Angelina Jolie is being reprimanded by the courts for not allowing Brad Pitt to foster a relationship with their children, according to multiple media reports. She needs to abide by a new summer schedule the exes worked out for their six kids or else she risks losing custody.



According to Us Weekly and The Blast, the LA County Superior Court determined that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

The recent ruling made it a point to mention that the kids “are safe with their father,” and that it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both of their parents. The court ordered Jolie give Pitt “each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that [he] may text them."

Reports also say that the “Malifacent” actress, 53, and Pitt, 54 were ordered to meet with their children and two psychologists “to explain the summer schedule,” while granting Pitt physical custody of their children for four hours a day from June 8 to July 17 in London where Jolie rents a home.

However, the ex-couple’s eldest son Maddox is permitted to spend as much time with either parent as he wants. Since he is 16, the court deemed him old enough to decide for himself.

Jolie and Pitt now have an agreement in place that seems fair to the “Moneyball” actor, a source told Fox News.

“Brad has always stayed the course and respected the court when it came to the children," a source close to the actor told Fox News. “Although he isn’t seen with the kids, he spends ample time with them.”

And, while Jolie has never been shy about the public time she has spent with their children, Pitt opted to fly under the radar, the source added.

“Brad is really mindful of the privacy the kids need to have and never saw it beneficial to parade them around everywhere, the source continued. “He is a father first, and hopes the court’s decision will allow him to be on more amicable terms with Angie. Brad loves that he can his children without many restrictions and only wants to make sure they’re taken care of and live a life where both parents are readily available.”