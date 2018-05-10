Miranda Lambert furious ex Blake Shelton 'called her out' for dating married man, report says

Someone should write a country song about this.

Miranda Lambert is reportedly furious at her ex-husband Blake Shelton for "calling her out" for carrying on a relationship with a married man, when he dated Gwen Stefani before her divorce was finalized.

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!" Shelton, 41, tweeted on April 25 after reports surfaced that Lambert is in a relationship with Turnpike Troubadours' Evan Felker, 34.

Shelton never clarified whether the post was specifically targeting Lambert, though fans certainly believe that was the intent — with dozens weighing in on the pair's rocky breakup.

And while Lambert has yet to respond to the online jab, her friends are calling Shelton a hypocrite.

"For Blake to throw shade at Miranda is bulls--t," a close friend of Lambert told Life & Style on Wednesday. "Blake is calling her out for dating a married man? Let’s not forget that Gwen Stefani was legally married when she started dating Blake!"

Stefani, 46, filed for divorce from musician Gavin Rossdale in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage. At the time, "The Voice" costars claimed they weren't dating, though they appeared at several red carpet events together.

After weeks of speculation, the pair finally confirmed they were in a relationship in November 2015.

"Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," Stefani's rep said in a statement.

Stefani's divorce was finalized 5 months later — on April 20, 2016. That same day, Stefani posted a photo of Shelton's album "If I'm Honest" on Instagram, adding he's the "best singer."

Lambert reportedly started dating Felker, who was still married to Staci Nelson, his wife of 2 years, shortly after her relationship with singer Anderson East ended.

Nelson was allegedly "devastated" to read April 25 reports that Felker got together with Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, which kicked off in January. After learning about the "affair," she said she "had no other choice but to file for divorce," an insider told Us Weekly. The next day, the estranged wife even posted a tearful selfie to her Instagram story with the caption: “PSA: If Staci Felker [using her married name] can make it through this week, so can you.”

However, a source close to Felker told the publication the timing was not that controversial: Felker filed for divorce on February 16, while Nelson filed 12 days later.

"Evan told her his marriage was over from the get-go," Lambert's friend confirmed to Life & Style this week. "The only reason their divorce hasn’t been finalized yet is because Staci is fighting with him over money."

In short, the friend said, Shelton needs to cut Lambert some slack.

"Blake’s tweet shows he still has very strong feelings about Miranda," the friend added. "It’s like he’s been fixating on her ever since they split. That can’t make Gwen feel good."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.