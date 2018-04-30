Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding ceremony to be released on vinyl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony in May will have another feature for royal fans to look forward to.

The audio from the couple’s May 19 wedding ceremony will be released on vinyl and CD by Decca Records. The album, titled “The Royal Wedding – The Official Album” will also be available for global streaming just hours after Harry and Markle tie the knot, the record label announced.

"This will go down in history as the first time a Royal Wedding can be re-lived within hours through the world's streaming platforms; every word and every note of music," Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics, told Billboard.

The album will have the complete wedding ceremony, which is expected to include performances by British cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason, Welsh sorprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St. George’s Chapel and the Christian gospel group Kingdom Choir.

The CD and vinyl will arrive for fans on May 25. The album is currently available for pre-order.

Harry and Meghan are set to be married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple has been releasing information about the wedding day over the last few months. Kensington Palace announced Thursday Harry asked his big brother, Prince William, to be his best man.

Harry was William’s best man when he got married to Kate Middleton in 2011.