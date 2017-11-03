Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

From Kevin Spacey to Dustin Hoffman to Harvey Weinstein: Are their careers over?

Fox News
close
Netlfix has pulled the plug on their hit show 'House of Cards' amid allegations its star Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward actor Anthony Rapp when he was only 14 years old. Netflix says the currently filming sixth season will be the last.

'House of Cards' ending amid Kevin Spacey scandal

Netlfix has pulled the plug on their hit show 'House of Cards' amid allegations its star Kevin Spacey made sexual advances toward actor Anthony Rapp when he was only 14 years old. Netflix says the currently filming sixth season will be the last.

In recent weeks, many of Hollywood’s leading men and top directors have been accused of lewd and inappropriate behavior. In some cases, events from up to 30 years ago are surfacing and the famous faces in question are apologizing, denying accusations or staying silent. So are their careers over? From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey to Danny Masterson, here’s how the accusations are expected to impact their careers.

Harvey Weinstein

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks at the ceremony for the unveiling of the star for Italian composer Ennio Morricone on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - GF10000324983

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. His career is likely kaput.  (Reuters)

Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault or harassment by upwards of 50 women since the New York Times ran an exposé in early October that revealed Weinstein had paid settlements to a number of women who accused him of sexual misconduct over his decades-long career. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Paz de la Huerta, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-listers have accused Weinstein of inappropriate behavior. The disgraced Weinstein Company executive has reportedly entered rehab following the scandal. The Academy has dropped him and he’s been fired by his namesake company.

It’s safe to say Weinstein is unlikely to see success in show business again.

Following the accusations against Weinstein, many other women began speaking out against other famous faces, alleging the men had been inappropriate.

Dustin Hoffman

Actor Dustin Hoffman arrives at the premiere of the feature film "Barney's Version" in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Two women have accused Dustin Hoffman of acting inappropriately with one accusation dating back to 1985.  (AP)

“The Graduate” actor has been accused of groping a then-17-year-old Anna Graham Hunter on the set of the 1985 TV movie “Death of a Salesman.” She alleged he “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” Hoffman has also been accused of being sexually inappropriate with a screenwriter in 1991. After Hunter’s accusations emerged, Hoffman apologized.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am," Hoffman wrote in a statement.

His latest film, “The Meyerowitz Stories,” is currently in select theaters, but the Oscar-winning actor’s career has slowed in recent years. Some of the 80-year-old actor’s most recent work has been voice-over for the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise. It’s likely his career will continue to crawl.

Ben Affleck

%2443%20Million%0A

Ben Affleck apologized when a video resurfaced showing him grabbing Hilarie Burton's breast.  (Reuters)

Affleck was called out for a years-old video that showed him grabbing star Hilarie Burton’s breast during an MTV appearance. The actor was also accused of groping Annamarie Tendler, who’s married to former “Saturday Night Live” writer-turned-comedian John Mulaney. Affleck swiftly apologized for the 2003 incident with Burton admitting he “acted inappropriately.”

The news involving Affleck has since shifted to stories about his failed relationship with ex Jennifer Lopez and photos showcasing him trick-or-treating with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids. The world has moved on from the Affleck accusations for now and it seems like his career will move forward as well.

Oliver Stone

U.S. film director and screenwriter Oliver Stone speaks during a discussion with students at the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez (PUERTO RICO - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTR3B2N8

Oliver Stone was accused of grabbing a former Playmate's breast.  (Reuters)

Ex-Playboy Playmate Carrie Stevens said in an October interview that famed filmmaker Oliver Stone once grabbed one of her breasts at a party. Shortly after the allegation was made against Stone, Patricia Arquette took to Twitter to share a story about an interaction with Stone that “felt weird.” She did not accuse him becoming physical with her. Stone never issued a statement about the accusations.

Stone’s most recent project, according to IMDB, was a TV series called “Guantanamo” he was working on with The Weinstein Company. Following the scandal involving Weinstein, Stone, 71, announced he was recusing himself from the series due to the involvement of The Weinstein Company. He does not have any other current projects in the works.

Andy Dick

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2012 file photo, comedian Andy Dick speaks onstage during the American Cinematheque 26th Annual Award Presentation to Ben Stiller 2012 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Los Angeles police arrested Dick on suspicion of grand theft late Friday night, Nov. 7, 2014, in Los Angeles' Hollywood district. The celebrity gossip website TMZ.com, which first reported the arrest, said Dick allegedly stole the necklace of a man he encountered on Hollywood Boulevard last week. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

No stranger to controversy: Andy Dick was fired from two films for alleged sexual harassment.  (AP)

Andy Dick was fired from the films “Vampire Dad” and “Raising Buchanan” shortly after a report surfaced that the comedian was groping people and being sexually inappropriate on the set of “Buchanan.” Dick has not been involved in any high profile project in recent years. His most notable recent gig was a guest spot on now-defunct series “2 Broke Girls.” Dick’s career will likely continue to flounder following the accusations. 

Kevin Spacey

February 13, 2014. Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" in Los Angeles.

Kevin Spacey's career may be collapsing following multiple accusations from men who say he tried to engage in sex with them when they were 14.  (Reuters)

“House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey has been accused of attempted rape by a man who says he was 14 when the actor allegedy got physical with him. Anthony Rapp also accused Spacey of sexual assault back when Rapp was 14, and two other men have come forward alleging Spacey was sexually inappropriate with them. Additionally, rumors swirled that Spacey crossed the line with “House of Cards” staff. Production on his hit Netflix series has since shut down. Spacey has often played the villain, but his talent agency, CAA, and his publicist have cut ties with the star. Spacey stated he didn’t recall the decades-old alleged encounter with Rapp but he apologized in a statement and came out as gay. His response was not well received with many in the LGBT community slamming Spacey for coming out after he was accused of assault. He later said he was seeking treatment following the uproar.

His career will likely cool off following the backlash and allegations.

Danny Masterson

The%20former%20%26quot%3BThat%20'70s%20Show%26quot%3B%20star%20was%20raised%20as%20a%20Scientologist.%0A

Four women have reportedly accused Danny Masterson of rape.  (Reuters)

It has emerged that Danny Masterson was investigated by the LAPD in 2004 following a rape accusation. Additionally, three women within the Church of Scientology – of which Masterson is a member – have allegedly reported he raped them. In 2016, the LAPD reportedly opened a case regarding Masterson following the additional accusations, and the LADP then passed the case over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The case remains with the DA and no charges have been filed at this time.

With an open investigation looming, Masterson will likely been hard pressed to find work these days.

Casey Affleck

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Casey Affleck arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Two women who worked on Casey Affleckâs film âIâm Still Hereâ filed sexual harassment lawsuits against him in 2010. Both claims were settled out of court for an undisclosed amount in 2010. Affleck has repeatedly denied the allegations. He went on to win the best actor Oscar for âManchester by the Sea.â (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Casey Affleck won the Best Actor Oscar but a petition is circulating to prevent him from presenting at the next Oscars ceremony due to allegations against him.  (AP)

Casey Affleck was accused sued for sexual harassment by two women in 2010 who alleged he was sexually inappropriate with them on the set of his documentary “I’m Still Here.” Both cases settled for undisclosed amounts but the allegations have stuck with Affleck. There was a negative reaction when the star was nominated for – and won – the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “Manchester by the Sea.” Now, a petition has circulated to prevent Affleck from presenting at next year’s Academy Awards.

Affleck hasn’t struggled to find work following the controversy. He has a slew of projects in production and post-production since his Oscar win.

Jeremy Piven

69th Primetime Emmy Awards â Arrivals â Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Jeremy Piven. REUTERS/Mike Blake - HP1ED9I00OYV8

Jeremy Piven has denied he sexually assaulted an actress on the set of "Entourage."  (Reuters)

Jeremy Piven is another story. He was right in the middle of promoting his new series “Wisdom of the Crowd” when a woman came forward and accused him of grabbing her breasts when she had an appearance on “Entourage.” Ariane Bellamar made the accusation on Twitter and Piven denied her claim, but his appearance on “The Late Show” was canceled at the last minute, apparently due to the accusation.

Piven’s show premiered on CBS on October 1 to mediocre ratings and disappointing reviews. The show has scored just 28 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. So Piven’s career may have been in trouble these days regardless of the accusation.

James Toback

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest "The Gambler" in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills police say they're investigating complaints against film mogul Harvey Weinstein and writer-director Toback, who've been the subjects of sexual harassment allegations. The Police Department acknowledged Tuesday night, Oct. 31, 2017, that it's received multiple complaints against the two men. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

James Toback has been accused of sexual assault by more than 300 women.  (AP)

Director James Toback has been accused of sexual assault by more than 30 women. A-listers like Selma Blair, Julianne Moore and Rachel McAdams have all come forward with disturbing tales about the exec. With so many troubling and grotesque accusations, it’s clear Toback’s career won’t survive the scandal.

Brett Ratner

Director Brett Ratner arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)(OSCARS-PARTIES) - TB3EA3304Q36V

Brett Ratner allegedly exposed himself to Olivia Munn. He denies the allegations against him.  (Reuters)

Brett Ratner has been accused of sexual assault by Olivia Munn and five other women. Munn said Ratner exposed himself and masturbated in front of her on the set of a 2010 film. Actress Natasha Henstridge accused Ratner of forcing her to give him oral sex when she was 19 years old. Ratner’s attorney denied the allegations made by the women. Star Jorina King said Ratner asked to see her breasts.

Singer said Henstridge was “upset after learning my client had a girlfriend who he would not leave for her.” The attorney dubbed King’s claims “absurd” and said Munn and Ratner “had an intimate relationship” despite Munn’s denial.

Warner Bros. cut ties with Ratner following the accusations, signaling his career will struggle and likely sputter to a stop following the scandal.