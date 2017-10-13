Ex-Playboy playmate accuses Oliver Stone of grabbing her breast, report says

Carrie Stevens, who was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in June 1997, said in an interview that famed filmmaker Oliver Stone once grabbed one of her breasts at a party.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday that Stevens was at a party honoring Stone more than 20 years ago. She said Stone walked up to her, “reached out and … honked it like a horn.”

“He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something,” she told the paper. She was 22 at the time.

Stevens told the paper that others saw the incident, but nobody said anything because “that’s what’s going on in Hollywood. That’s why things have to change.”

The report said her accusations come after Stone was asked about allegations leveled against Harvey Weinstein.

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” Stone told the Hollywood Reporter.

Some 30 women — including actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow — have spoken out recently to say Weinstein had sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them. Rose McGowan, who has long suggested that Weinstein sexually assaulted her, tweeted Thursday that "HW raped me."

The initials were an apparent reference to Weinstein, and the Hollywood Reporter said the actress confirmed to them that she was referring to the disgraced film mogul. The New York Times earlier reported that Weinstein paid a financial settlement of $100,000 to McGowan in 1997 over an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," Weinstein's representative Sallie Hofmeister said Thursday.

In an expose in the New Yorker magazine, a former actress, Lucia Evans, said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in 2004 when she was a college student.

At least one other unnamed woman said she was raped by Weinstein, but the article did not disclose when or where it happened. A third woman, actress Asia Argento, told the magazine that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 1997 at a hotel in France.

Under New York law, making someone engage in oral sex by physical force or the threat of it is a first-degree criminal sexual act. There's no legal time limit for bringing charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.