Hilarie Burton: Ben Affleck groped me on 'TRL' when 'I was a kid'

By Sasha Savitsky, Fox News
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017.  (Reuters)

Hours after Ben Affleck said he was "saddened and angry" over allegations that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein raped and sexually harassed women over decades, Affleck was accused of groping actress Hilarie Burton.

Affleck wrote Tuesday that the news about the man who helped create his career "made me sick" and that we must "condemn this type of behavior when we see it."

Ben Affleck has been accused of groping actress Hilarie Burton during an appearance on "TRL" in 2003.  (Reuters)

A fan then accused Affleck of similar behavior tweeting, "[Affleck] also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though."

Burton chimed in tweeting, "I didn't forget." Her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, played the father of Ben Affleck's character in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

The fan wrote back, "I’m so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he's done."

Burton thanked the fan for speaking up adding "I was a kid" when Affleck grabbed her breast during a 2003 "TRL" appearance.

A rep for Affleck did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Actress Rose McGowan, is among the women accusing Weinstein, also blasted Affleck calling him a liar and claiming the actor knew of Weinstein's behavior but remained silent.

"@benaffleck 'GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT' you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie," McGowan tweeted.

Actress Rose McGowan poses at amfAR's Fifth Annual Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014.

McGowan was named in The New York Times initial story about Harvey Weinstein after a 1997 incident. The then 23-year-old was reportedly given an undisclosed settlement after an episode in a hotel room with Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival.  (Reuters)

McGowan also called out Affleck's brother, actor Casey Anthony who has been accused of sexual assault, on Twitter Monday writing, "Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys?"

Casey Affleck recently faced intense public scrutiny for a past civil sexual harassment lawsuit. He made headlines ealier this year after reports surfaced that two women had filed lawsuits against him for sexual assault on the set of the 2009 film "I'm Still Here." Both suits were settled out of court.

Actor Casey Affleck poses for photographers at a Gala screening of his film "Manchester by the Sea" at the 60th BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTSRDOZ

Casey Affleck made headlines earlier this year after reports of two women filing lawsuits against him for sexual assault on the set of the 2009 film "I'm Still Here." Both suits were settled out of court.  (Reuters)

Casey Affleck addressed the allegations in March 2017 in a statement to the Boston Globe.

"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Affleck said. "There's really nothing I can do about it other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.