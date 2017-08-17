'Game of Thrones' actor has an easy solution to fix HBO's script hacking problem

While HBO is in the throes of its ongoing battle with hackers that have stolen some sensitive information, one star of its most popular show seems to have the answer to stopping leaks in the future.

Speaking to EW Morning Live, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the man who plays Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” mentioned that things have been tense since the hacks, saying that everyone connected to HBO is getting calls saying that their e-mails have been compromised. Among the things compromised were scripts for the highly secretive show that had apparently been sent to the cast so that they could know what to say when the cameras rolled. Although fans are avoiding the spoilers, some contents made their way online. Fortunately, the actor had some blunt thoughts on how to stop this kind of thing from happening in the future.

“I think they’re basically going to go back to hand-delivering and just giving us scripts,” he said. “Just give us the hard copies instead of all this email and digital stuff. I think that’s what’s going to happen in a few years’ time, because you know, you talk to cops on the street, ‘What’s the biggest crime now?’ It’s all credit card fraud. It’s all that stuff. It’s digital. So we got to go back to cash.”

The actor’s remarks come just after the network saw yet another breach in its security when the hacker group OurMine took responsibility for briefly taking over many social media accounts for shows overnight. However, the company has since retaken control of all the affected accounts.