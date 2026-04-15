Katy Perry under police investigation over Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations

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Katy Perry is under investigation by Australian police following Ruby Rose's explosive sexual assault claims against the singer.

"Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," a representative for the Victorian Police told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

KATY PERRY FIGHTS BACK AGAINST RUBY ROSE'S 'CATEGORICALLY FALSE' SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Over the weekend, the "Orange Is the New Black" alum, 40, alleged on social media that Perry sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub 20 years ago.

A representative for Perry immediately shut down the "categorically false" claims.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," a representative for Perry told Fox News Digital in a statement at the time. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

After a Threads user asked her to expand on her original claim, Rose wrote, "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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In another post, Rose said it had taken her almost 20 years to come forward with the claims .

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"I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly," she wrote. "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

On Tuesday, Rose confirmed to the Herald Sun that she had filed official reports to local law enforcement.

"As of this afternoon, I have finalized all my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved," she wrote on Threads.

"It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," she continued. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."

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The "Wide Awake" singer appeared to send a message Tuesday on Instagram stories, and shared a clip of her song, "By the Grace of God," with the message, "I love you."

Lyrics to the hit from her 2013 "Prism" album include, "It was not about me / Now I have to rise above / Let the universe call the bluff / Yeah the truth will set you free."