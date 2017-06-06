Playboy's Cooper Hefner asks mom Kimberley Conrad to recreate iconic cover

Cooper Hefner had an unusual request for his mom Kimberley Conrad on Mother's Day — to recreate her August 1988 cover 28 years later.

The 25-year-old chief creative officer of the men’s magazine asked the 54-year-old model to be part of a shoot that would celebrate former Playmates from the ‘70s-‘90s. The collection of past and present covers went live on Sunday.

“I’m from Alabama originally, but I grew up in west Vancouver. The sweetness comes from the south! I moved to Los Angeles and — boom — there it was,” recalled Conrad. “Hef and I started dating, got married, had kids, and the rest is history.”

Conrad also dismissed an ongoing rumor about her time at the Playboy Mansion.

“There was a common misconception that I put the whole kibosh on the partying at the Mansion,” she explained. “It had nothing to do with me. The Playmates still came over, but it was nice to have them call and say, ‘Hi! I’m coming up!’ Let the office know. It was still wide open. It was still the ultimate restaurant and health club with a 24-hour membership.

"We never refused anyone, ever. But it’s nice to know that there’s going to be people in your house when you’re coming downstairs in the morning. It was always an open door and open gate.”

Hefner and Conrad married in 1989, the same year she was named Playmate of the Year. They separated in 1998 and she moved into a home next door to the Mansion with the couple’s two young sons.

After more than a decade of separation, the now 91-year-old founder of Playboy filed for divorce in 2009. Hef has since married again. In 2012 he wed then-26 year old Crystal Harris.