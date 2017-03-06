Trump's tweets are 'a national security threat,' says 'House of Cards' creator Beau Willimon

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon went on Twitter rant against President Donald Trump on Saturday, arguing that the two Twitter accounts Trump uses “@realDonaldTrump & @POTUS must be removed from @Twitter.”

“Only one person on @Twitter is President of the United States. That comes with a supreme and unique responsibility unlike any other user,” Willimon began. “What the President tweets has real and significant impact on the business of governance, world affairs and national security.”

The “House of Cards” creator charged that Trump has used the social media site to make “misleading claims” and threaten “sovereign states, the press & public.”

Willimon argued that the president’s tweets broadcast to “foreign leaders his continuing impulsiveness, recklessness, delusion & ignorance about gov't.”

“That makes @RealDonaldTrump's tweets a national security threat,” he surmised. “It emboldens our enemies to take advantage of his flagrant shortcomings.”

He stated that deleting the accounts associated with the president wouldn’t be a violation of free speech because “The President is free to say whatever he wants, and has many of ways of doing so, but no private company owes him an outlet.”

Willimon’s rant came in response to tweets Trump sent out on Saturday that claimed that President Barack Obama had Trump’s "’wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory.”

Trump also took to Twitter to comment on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Friday announcement that he was leaving “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

