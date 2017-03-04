Trump tweets Schwarzenegger 'fired' by his ratings, 'not by me'

President Trump on Saturday attacked Arnold Schwarzenegger -- a former California governor and a fellow Republican whose turn on Trump’s beloved “The Apprentice” has been followed by abysmal TV ratings.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump tweeted.

Schwaarzenegger tweeted in response: "You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker."

The exchange follows Schwarzenegger announcing Friday that he would leave the NBC reality TV show.

Schwarzenegger replaced Trump this season as the host of long-running show, now titled “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” as a result of Trump running for and ultimately winning the White House.

This season purportedly had the second-lowest rating in show’s 15-season run.

Trump, who remains the show’s executive producer, and Schwarzenegger, are fellow Republicans.

But Schwarzenegger, a former body-builder and action-movie star, did not support Trump’s candidacy. And he suggested in his resignation announcement that the show’s low ratings were the result of Trump “baggage.”

Trump also criticized Schwarzenegger during his address last month at the National Prayer Breakfast, suggesting Americans pray for Schwarzenegger because of the show’s low ratings.