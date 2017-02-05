Entertainment

Luke Bryan nails National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

Luke Bryan hit the field to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI Sunday at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The country superstar belted out the Star Spangled Banner to rave reviews.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for his performance.

It was a chance for Bryan to redeem himself after he sang the National Anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and was caught reading the lyrics off of his hand.

The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

