Luke Bryan nails National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan hit the field to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI Sunday at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The country superstar belted out the Star Spangled Banner to rave reviews.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the singer for his performance.

Luke Bryan singing national anthem and President and Mrs Bush at the coin toss...Best Superbowl ever! #SuperBowlSunday #SuperBowl — Cheryl Speelman (@speelman_cheryl) February 5, 2017

RT if you think Luke Bryan should sing the National Anthem next year! @LukeBryanOnline #SuperBowlLI #LukeBryan — Luther❤️ (@LukeBryan_Eh) February 5, 2017

I'm still in awe over Luke Bryan's National Anthem #SuperBowl — Zack Johnson (@ZackJohnson_USA) February 5, 2017

Luke Bryan though 😍😍 — Stormy Buck (@sorryitsstormy) February 5, 2017

Luke Bryan sang the national anthem and it was one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard! 😍😍😍 — Caroline Popa (@CarolinePopa) February 6, 2017

It was a chance for Bryan to redeem himself after he sang the National Anthem at the 2012 MLB All-Star Game and was caught reading the lyrics off of his hand.

The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.