Woody Harrelson recalls being robbed at gunpoint

It's hard to believe that Woody Harrelson, the actor who played a sociopath in “Natural Born Killers” and smashed zombie heads in “Zombieland” once feared for his life after being held up at gunpoint.

Harrelson dropped in at The Hollywood Reporter's Sundance lounge at the Sundance Film Festival to promote his latest film, “Wilson,” and talked about the traumatic incident that took place early on in his career.

WOODY HARRELSON NIXED TO SELL POT IN HAWAII

The two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner said he was walking to his brand new Porsche, a gift he’d treated himself to just after getting his breakout role on “Cheers,” when he was confronted by a robber who put a gun to his head asking for money and the keys to his new car.

"A guy came up and robbed me," Harrelson told The Hollywood Reporter. "Put a gun to my head. That was really an uncomfortable night."

Harrelson, who was only 23 at the time, wasn’t able to find the car keys. The man said he was going to count to five and needed the keys before he got there.

"He got to four and I said, 'I'm going to die now,'" said Harrelson.

Fortunately, someone entered the garage and scared the man away.

Harrelson’s new film, “Wilson,” will be released on March 24 via Fox Searchlight. The film also stars Laura Dern, Isabella Amara, Judy Greer and Cheryl Hines.

A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Harrelson will join the cast of Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “Star Wars,” the standalone film focused on the origin story of Han Solo.

The “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.