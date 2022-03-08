Zelenskyy channels Churchill's famous words in defiant speech to UK Parliament: 'We will not give up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a Winston Churchill-inspired speech in a historical address to the U.K. Parliament.

"We will fight till the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost," Zelenskyy said Tuesday, the 13th day since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to an English translation. "We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets."

Zelenskyy’s speech echoed that of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s most famous speech, "We Shall Fight on the Beaches."

"We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills," Churchill said in his address to the House of Commons in 1940.

Zelenskyy’s address to the British Parliament was historic, marking the first time a foreign leader has ever addressed members of parliament directly in the commons chamber. He received a stand ovation from the members of parliament ahead of his address.

"I would like to add that we will fight on the banks of different rivers ... we are looking for your help, for the help of the civilized countries," Zelenskyy said.

"We will not give up and we will not lose," he added.

The Ukrainian leader called on Britain to recognize Russia as a "terrorist state" and to increase sanctions on Russia.

"Best to all of Ukraine and to the United Kingdom," Zelenskyy closed his speech, which also received a standing ovation.

President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports heading into the U.S. on Tuesday, describing the measure as targeting the "main artery of Russia’s economy."

