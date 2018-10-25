Young girl gored by deer in London park, officials say

A young girl was hospitalized after she was gored by a male deer Wednesday at a park in London, officials said.

The girl, believed to be around seven years old, sustained a leg injury after being attacked at Bushy Park, the BBC reported. A park spokesperson said the girl’s family was “standing very close to the stag and taking photos.”

Bill Swan, the assistant manager of the park, called the incident “unfortunate,” but said it was a warning for those who get too close to stags.

"This distressing incident is an unfortunate but powerful warning to everyone why it is dangerous to approach stags during the autumn rutting season, and at any time, in fact,” Swan said. "Stags are wild animals, and they are especially unpredictable at this time of year, and can act defensively if they are aggravated or feel cornered,"

Swan said the park had warning signs for visitors informing them to keep about 165 feet from the deer to avoid such incidents.

The park contains about 300 wild deer, according to the BBC.