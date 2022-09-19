Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis
Xi Jinping denies Pope's request to meet while both in Kazakhstan

China reportedly said Xi did not have time to meet the Pope

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Pope Francis decided to take advantage of being in Kazakhstan at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the Vatican tried to arrange a meeting for the two men, but China reportedly said Xi was unavailable.

According to Reuters, the Vatican contacted China and said the Pope would meet with Xi, only for the Chinese government to say they "appreciated the gesture" but the president did not have time.

Pope Francis was in Kazakhstan for a three-day tour of the country, meeting with both secular and religious leaders. Xi was there for a diplomatic trip.

Both men were in the capital city of Nur-Sultan on Wednesday.

Pope Francis meets with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workers in Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A meeting between the two would have had great significance, given the history of China and the Catholic Church.

Under Mao Zedong in the early 1950s, China severed diplomatic ties with the Vatican, razed churches and deported missionaries before setting up its own Catholic Association. 

Pope Francis is welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev upon his arrival at Nur-Sultan International Airport in Nur-Sultan on Sept. 13, 2022. 

Under this self-styled guild, the CCP retained the right to ordain bishops without the Vatican's approval, which the Church has vehemently disputed. Chinese bishops consecrated without papal approval are considered valid, but doing so normally carries an immediate ex-communication.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022. Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. According to Reuters, Putin described the meeting as "normal."

Fox News's Timothy Nerozzi and the Associated Press contributed to this report.