WSJ reporter Evan Gerhskovich's appeal denied by Russian court

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Russia will not release the U.S. journalist currently behind bars in Moscow who they accuse of spying. 

An appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerhskovich has been denied, and he will be kept in detention until August. 

Gerhskovich, 31, was arrested in late March on charges of espionage while reporting in Russia.

The United States government has declared Gerhskovich wrongfully detained and are demanding Russia release the journalist back into American custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

