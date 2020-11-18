Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

World's last known white giraffe fitted with GPS tracking device to prevent poaching

The device is attached to one of the giraffe's horns

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn’t have a name.

PETA SELLING TOFU-THEMED ITEMS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, INCLUDING TOFU-SCENTED CANDLE AND TOFU CALENDAR

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

In this photo released by the Ishaqbini Community Conservancy, a male giraffe with a rare genetic trait called leucism that causes a white color is seen in the Ishaqbini Community Conservancy in Kenya Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in the arid savannah in Kenya near the Somalia border. (Ishaqbini Community Conservancy via AP)

In this photo released by the Ishaqbini Community Conservancy, a male giraffe with a rare genetic trait called leucism that causes a white color is seen in the Ishaqbini Community Conservancy in Kenya Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in the arid savannah in Kenya near the Somalia border. (Ishaqbini Community Conservancy via AP)

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white color, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.

Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe’s horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The conservancy has thanked the Kenya Wildlife Service along with the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now for the help.