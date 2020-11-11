PETA selling tofu-themed items this holiday season, including tofu-scented candle and tofu calendar

What to get the vegan who has it all? Well, apparently not Taco Bell. But don’t worry, PETA has you covered with its latest collection of items perfect for the person who loves presents and might not be so keen on flavor.

PETA has updated its shop with its newest holiday offerings, several of which are themed around plain tofu.

The group has been championing the vegetarian soybean staple -- somewhat controversially recently -- and decided to pay homage this year to ”tofu for working in everything from sandwiches to soufflés and—most importantly—for giving animals a break.”

BUDWEISER UNVEILS ‘2020 HOLIDAY LIMITED EDITION STEIN CANS’

Among the bean curd bounty is a “Truly Tasteful Tofu Calendar,” which follows the “versatile food” as it goes on an adventure around the world; a tofu holiday card featuring a tofu block on a sled; as well as a tofu T-shirt, which is actually just a plain white shirt.

In addition to the cheeky lineup is a tofu-scented candle, which is to say it is an unscented candle featuring a picture of a block of tofu, because as even PETA acknowledges the food alone is not so flavorful, instead it “takes on whatever flavor it’s cooked with.”

JAMESON WHISKEY OFFERING CHANCE TO WIN $5,000 'WHISKEY TREE' FOR THE HOLIDAYS

However, if you wanted to get your friends and family something a little more pungent this year, the animal rights organization is also selling its “Wet Dog” candle, which is new to its holiday gift collection.

WHATABURGER DEBUTS 2020 HOLIDAY SWEATER DECKED OUT IN TREES, WREATHS, BUT ODDLY NO HAMBURGERS

All profits from the merchandise sales go to supporting PETA’s work for animals, the organization told Fox News in an email.