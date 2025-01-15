World leaders, US politicians react to Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: 'Long-overdue news'

Leaders in the U.S. and around the world commended the recent Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal on Wednesday.

Biden announced the terms of the cease-fire during a news conference Wednesday at the White House. It will consist of two phases and will take place over the next several weeks.

The first phase, which is set to begin Sunday, "includes a full and complete cease-fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas, including women and elderly and the wounded," Biden said.

The second phase is contingent on Israel negotiating "the necessary arrangements," to mark a complete end to the war.

The response to the deal was overwhelmingly positive. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she was "very encouraged" to see the cease-fire come to fruition.

"This is something I've called for many, many months over the last year since the horrific, barbaric attack on innocent civilians in Israel that occurred on October 7 of last year," Hochul said. "My main priority has been bringing home the hostages."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., wrote on X that he felt "an indescribable sense of relief," about the return of the hostages.

"The return of the hostages will mark the beginning of closure for Israelis and Jews, as well as countless others, who continue to be deeply affected by the indelible terror and trauma of October 7th," Torres wrote. "The hostages have been brought home by the power of the world’s most powerful friendship – the US-Israel relationship."

The deal also attracted international attention. In a statement, British Prime Minister Kier Starmer called the cease-fire "long-overdue news."

"[The Israeli and Palestinian people] have borne the brunt of this conflict – triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023," Starmer said. "The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families.

"But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them. "

In an X post translated from French to English, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the cease-fire must be respected.

"After 15 months of unjustifiable ordeal, immense relief for the Gazans, hope for the hostages and their families," Macron said. He also referenced Ohad Yahalomi and Ofer Calderon, two French-Israeli hostages.

Though many are celebrating, some have expressed caution about the possibility of the deal falling through.

On Wednesday, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said that the "big hurdle" — which included finalizing the deal — had been "overcome."

Hopefully, come this weekend, we'll start to see some families reunited," Kirby said, adding that he was "confident" that the deal will be implemented, despite hard work ahead.

