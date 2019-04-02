Workers help Nepal storm displaced with food, shelter

next Image 1 of 2

Government workers and private volunteers are providing food, tents and clothing to the thousands of people in southern Nepal who lost their homes and belongings in a weekend storm.

Police officers and soldiers were helping dig through debris Tuesday to help the victims salvage what was left of their belongings and the victims were asking the government for help to rebuild their homes and farms.

The Sunday night wind and rain storm left 28 people dead and hundreds injured. Police said most of the deaths were caused by collapsing walls and falling bricks in homes and toppled trees and electrical poles.

The area is about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital, Kathmandu.