Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

Workers help Nepal storm displaced with food, shelter

Associated Press
  • 91c78380-
    Image 1 of 2

    Relief material is carried in an open truck for the victims of a rainstorm in Bara district in Birgunj, 125 kilometers (75 miles) from Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, April 1, 2019. Villagers who survived a powerful rainstorm that killed at least 28 people and injured hundreds in southern Nepal searched for food and shelter Monday as rescuers struggled to reach remote areas. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

  • 0798f984-
    Image 2 of 2

    Nepalese men make bamboo stretchers to carry dead victims of a rainstorm in Bara district in Birgunj, 125 kilometers (75 miles) from Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, April 1, 2019. Villagers who survived a powerful rainstorm that killed at least 28 people and injured hundreds in southern Nepal searched for food and shelter Monday as rescuers struggled to reach remote areas. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

PARWANIPUR, Nepal – Government workers and private volunteers are providing food, tents and clothing to the thousands of people in southern Nepal who lost their homes and belongings in a weekend storm.

Police officers and soldiers were helping dig through debris Tuesday to help the victims salvage what was left of their belongings and the victims were asking the government for help to rebuild their homes and farms.

The Sunday night wind and rain storm left 28 people dead and hundreds injured. Police said most of the deaths were caused by collapsing walls and falling bricks in homes and toppled trees and electrical poles.

The area is about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital, Kathmandu.