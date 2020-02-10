Major winter storm in Europe leaves several dead, creates widespread travel disruptions

A powerful winter storm blasting Europe with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain has been blamed for several deaths Monday, as travel has been disrupted throughout the continent.

The storm, named Ciara by the U.K. Met Office weather agency, slammed the U.K. and Ireland on Sunday, bringing winds of up to 90 mph before moving eastward and leaving tens of thousands of homes across Europe without power.

“While Storm Ciara is clearing away, that doesn't mean we're entering a quieter period of weather,” Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at Britain's Met Office, said Monday. “It's going to stay very unsettled.”

Meteorologists have warned even though the storm has passed through France, the Mediterranean island of Corsica could see winds as high as 124 mph later Monday.

Waves lashed the northern coast, and high winds blew a truck onto its side on the A2 highway that links Belgium with France. Up to 130,000 homes were without electricity Monday morning, stretching from Brittany, in western France, through Normandy and the northern regions.

The storm has left a deadly path as it made its way across Europe.

In Poland, a mother and her 15-year-old daughter died after high winds from the storm tore off the roof of a ski rental shop and sent it hurtling into people standing near a ski lift, Reuters reported.

In Sweden, one man drowned after the boat he and another person were sailing in on the southern lake of Fegen capsized. The victim was washed ashore and later died. The other person is still missing, according to the Aftonbladet daily. Two men, one in the north of Slovenia and another in southern England, also died after their cars were hit by falling trees.

A large sinkhole opened up in England after heavy rains battered the area, according to Sky News.

In Germany, utility companies were scrambling to restore power to some 50,000 homes in northern Bavaria early Monday, where a top wind of 100 mph was recorded.

Train travel across Europe's biggest economy was also severely disrupted, leaving many commuters unable to get to work. Deutsche Bahn said Monday it was slowly resuming long-distance rail services in the north of the country, but warned travelers to expect further disruptions.

Airlines across Europe were among the most impacted by the storm, with hundreds of flights canceled across the region.

"We're getting in touch with those affected, and have brought in extra customer teams to help them with a range of options, including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday," British Airways said in a statement to Sky News.

About 96,000 households were also without electricity across the Czech Republic and at least seven flights from Prague’s international airport were canceled, including the flights to Zurich, Munich, Frankfurt, Duesseldorf, London and Amsterdam.

An Airbus A320 operated by Qatar Airways was diverted from Prague to Vienna after the pilots were not able to land early Monday. Dozens of train routes in the Czech Republic were blocked due to trees on the tracks, while other trains were delayed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.