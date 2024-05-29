Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

Wildfire near Canada's oil sands hub under control, Alberta officials say

Officials said the blaze is around '118 square miles in size'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes in western Canada's oil sands hub of Fort McMurray earlier this month is now under control, Alberta officials said Wednesday.

Alberta wildlife officials said the blaze remains less than six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the community and is about 190 square kilometers (118 square miles) in size.

CANADA BATTLES WORST-EVER WILDFIRE SEASON, AS NORTH AMERICA ENGULFED IN SMOKE

Canada-Wildfires

A firefighter monitors a pump in a river bed used for wildfire sprinklers in the evacuated neighborhood of Grayling Terrace in Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday, May 16, 2024.  (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

About 6,600 residents in four neighborhoods were ordered out for several days as fierce winds whipped flames close to the community.

The rest of those in the city of 68,000 were told they may have to leave on short notice. Those who were told to leave were able to return days later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

For some, the blaze brought back difficult memories of 2016, when wildfires forced a mass evacuation of the city and burned more than 2,000 homes.