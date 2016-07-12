Wife of alleged Cambodian killer perplexed by accusations

next Image 1 of 2

The wife of a man who allegedly shot dead a Cambodian government critic over what he claimed was a money dispute says he's too poor to have loaned the victim $3,000.

Hoeum Huth's husband, Oeut Ang, has been in custody since Sunday, when he allegedly shot to death Kem Ley, a prominent political analyst and government critic. After he was caught by police in a chase, Oeut Ang said during interrogation that Kem Ley borrowed $3,000 from him, and that he killed him because he didn't return the money.

However, some have suggested a political conspiracy behind the killing.

Asked if she believes that her husband was hired by someone to kill Kem Ley, Hoeum Huth said Tuesday that she "never heard him says that Kem Ley owed him money."