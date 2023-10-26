WATCH: Brawl breaks out during early showing of anticipated horror movie, 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

During an early showing of the highly-anticipated horror flick, "Five Nights at Freddy’s," a fight broke out between audience members in a United Kingdom movie theater.

In a video posted by @jojoincel on X, moviegoers are seen attacking another guest as he sits in his seat while the film's closing credits scroll on the screen in Acton, London.

Other people are seen using their cellphone's flashlights during the brawl.

The X-user said he did not know what started the fight, but said most of the audience was upset about the ending of the horror movie.

"Everyone in the audience was just complaining, and they started fighting at the end of the movie," @jojoincel wrote on X. "Honestly, I have no idea what happened."

‘BARBIE’ MOMS BRAWL OVER BAD THEATER BEHAVIOR IN VIRAL VIDEO

The film adaptation of the popular video game has been released at select locations before it comes to theaters Friday.

The Metropolitan Police in Acton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request on the fight.

This is not the only movie brawl that has happened in recent months.

‘THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER’ REPLICATES 1973 HORROR MOVIE BY LEAVING VIEWERS ‘SHAKEN TO THEIR CORE’: FILMAKERS

In July, "Barbie" moviegoers in Brazil went viral after a woman confronted a parent who allegedly let her child watch YouTube videos throughout the entire screening of the blockbuster film .

The clip, shared by TikTok user Sophia Ferreira, shows a woman in pink pants storming up the stairs of the theater as the credits roll and shoving the offending mom, sending her falling into a row of seats.

A manager is seen breaking up the fight as the two women continue to exchange angry words.

Fox News Digital's Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.