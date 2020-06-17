Putin installs disinfection tunnel for visitors to protect Russian leader from coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a high-tech way of making sure guests don't bring coronavirus into his official residence: a tunnel that sprays them down with a fine mist of disinfectant.

The device appears to have facial recognition and temperature scan capabilities as well, according to Russian state media. It's installed in the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence where Putin has been running the country remotely as Russia battles a rising coronavirus case count, according to Business Insider.

Many people close to the president have contracted the virus, but so far the 67-year-old appears to have steered clear of infection.

RUSSIA'S PUTIN REAPPEARS IN PUBLIC AFTER SPENDING MORE THAN 2 MONTHS IN LOCKDOWN

Putin's team reached out to the Mizotty plant that makes the disinfection tunnels and gave them a short installation deadline, company representative Olga Izranova said in a press release from the government of Penza, where the tunnels are manufactured.

MIZOTTY began making the disinfection tunnels in May, according to the press release.

Last week, Putin made his first public appearance in more than two months when he attended a medal ceremony ⁠— without a mask.

Russia has the third-most coronavirus cases in the world at more than 550,000 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.