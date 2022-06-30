Vladimir Putin tells Western leaders to stop 'abusing alcohol,' says they would look 'disgusting' shirtless

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired back at Western leaders who mocked his bravado on Thursday, saying his counterparts would look "disgusting" shirtless.

Putin made the comment days after Western leaders meeting at the G7 summit riffed on Putin's penchant for broadcasting his bare chest to the world on Sunday.

"I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist," Putin told reporters. "But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case."

"It’s necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports," he added.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked things off while gathered around a table with President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and others.

"Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?" Johnson joked, referencing the reportedly intense temperature of the room.

Trudeau suggested they keep the jackets on long enough to take pictures.

"We have to show that we're tougher than Putin ," Johnson quipped.

"We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Trudeau added.

Johnson ribbed, "We've got to show them our pecs," while Von der Leyen interjected, "Horseback riding is the best."

Biden did not weigh in on the jokes.

In Putin's public photos, the Russian leader has tried to portray himself as a skilled athlete and outdoorsman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.