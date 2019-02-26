Vietnam artist paints 'peace' portraits of Trump, Kim for Hanoi summit

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have inspired one Vietnam artist to paint their portraits as a means to spread a message of “love and peace” ahead of the leaders’ summit in Hanoi this week.

Vietnam artist Tran Lam Binh, 36, has created about 10 pop-art portraits of Trump and Kim on canvas and paper using bright pink, blue, orange and yellow colors applied with casual brush strokes. The portraits include heart decorations and the words "Love" and "Peace."

A self-proclaimed Trump obsessive, Binh has turned out nearly 50 paintings of the U.S. president since the business mogul’s White House run began in 2015. Binh has even displayed some paintings at an exhibition on the sidewalk outside the White House.

"I liked his expression when he was running for president," Binh said. "He seemed like the world's most contemporary artwork. He's at a relatively advanced age, but very youthful, dynamic, fashionable and with inner strength that shows the greatness of a man who can change the world — and so I began my paintings."

Binh, who has also sculpted a 6 ½ foot statue of the president, began expanding his portfolio in 2017 from exclusively Trump-inspired portraits to include a second world leader: Kim Jong Un.

Binh said that while he won’t sell the portraits for profit, he wants to invite Trump and Kim, “if they have time,” to his studio and view his work.

"I will invite them for coffee and paint portraits of them and give them the paintings as a token with a message of love and peace," he said.

Trump and Kim's summit in Hanoi this week is their second in less than a year, after meeting in Singapore last June. The leaders are expected to discuss several topics, specifically North Korea’s commitment toward denuclearization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.