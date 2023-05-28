Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Venice mystery: Italian police investigating bright green liquid in Grand Canal

In 1968, artist García Uriburu dyed the water of the canal bright green using a fluorescent dye called Fluorescein to promote ecological consciousness

By Brooke Curto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Venice, Italy are investigating the source of a strange phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famous Grand Canal. 

While no one has claimed responsibility for the water color change at the canal, there was an event in Rome last weekend staged by an environmentalist group that used a vegetable charcoal to turn the Trevi fountain's water black. The group claimed to act in response to the Italian government's climate policies.

Images and videos posted on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along the populated areas of the city.

  • Boats docked in Venice next to tourists
    Image 1 of 2

    A bright patch of green is seen in the Grand Canal along an embankment lined with restaurants, in Venice, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)

  • A boat journey's through the bright green canal
    Image 2 of 2

    Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city's famed Grand Canal. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)

The city's fire department posted a video on Sunday as one of its boats journeyed on the waters and stated, "the Grand Canal colored in green is what the fire department found this morning as we intervened together with ARPAV to collect samples and analyze this abnormal color."

MEDITERRANEAN DESTINATION TELLS TOURISTS TO GET LOST AMID PUSH FROM LIBERAL MAYOR

Environmental authorities are working to determine what caused the water to turn bright green.

Venice's Interior Ministry's representative Michele di Bari and police are claiming that the bright green liquid does not pose a threat to the health of locals and tourists. 

GERMANY DENIES CHANCELLOR'S CRITICISM OF CLIMATE PROTESTORS INCITED RAIDS

The Grand Canal turned green during the day

Authorities in Venice are working to determine what caused the water in the famous canal to turn the unusual shade of green. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents. Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was behind the event.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest incident also sparked comparisons with an event in 1968 by Argentine artist García Uriburu who dyed the waters of the city's Grand Canal green in order to promote ecological awareness during the internationally recognized cultural festival, the Venice Biennale. 

The Associated Press contributed to his report.