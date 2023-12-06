Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Venice gondola filled with tourists capsizes after selfie-snapping passengers refuse to sit down

The Venice, Italy gondolier tried telling passengers to sit down

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Italy's Meloni shuts down opposition party talk of halting aid to Ukraine Video

Italy's Meloni shuts down opposition party talk of halting aid to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended the country's aid to Ukraine, shutting down critics who claim the war could be stopped by allowing Russia to win. (Italian House of Deputies, Twitter/Visegrád.)

A gondola in Venice, Italy, capsized after tourists didn't listen to warnings to sit down and stop taking selfies.

According to The Guardian, a group of tourists from China were taking selfies and moving around the gondola when orders were given to sit down.

The gondolier was attempting to navigate the small boat underneath a bridge , which required passengers to be balanced and not move around.

Passengers on the gondola reportedly ignored the warning and continued to take pictures and stand up, which resulted in the boat tipping over.

PHILIPPINES BUS CRASH KILLS 16, INJURES 12 AFTER PLUNGING OFF RAVINE

Gondolas seen in water

Gondolas are fixed in front of the Rialto Bridge (Italian: Ponte di Rialto) in the lagoon city of Venice. (Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The group of tourists were rescued from the water and taken to the nearby La Fenice theater, where they were provided with "hospitality and warmth," according to the report.

Tourists on the flipped gondola could be heard yelling "Oh my God," a video of the incident posted to TikTok on Sunday shows.

According to the New York Post, gondola tours reduced their capacity in 2020, with Venice’s gondoliers association president Andrea Balbi citing overweight tourists.

EUROPE FACING ‘HUGE RISK OF TERROR ATTACKS’ DURING CHRISTMAS SEASON, EU WARNS

Gondolas seen in canal

Boats travel along a canal on September 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. Venice is among Europe's top tourist destinations. However, recently UNESCO recommended that Venice should be put on its endangered list, claiming that too many tourists and other concerns was having a detrimental effect on the historic city.  (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"It’s true that compared to 10 or 15 years ago, tourists weigh a bit more," Balbi said. "Unlike in a lift, where there’s a message that says ‘only six people or a maximum weight’, we don’t have scales to weigh people, and so we reduced the number of passengers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tourists likely plunged into cold water, as the average temperature in Venice in December is 46 degrees.

No individuals were injured in the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.