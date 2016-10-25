Venezuela's congress opens political trial against Maduro

next Image 1 of 3

Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress has opened a political trial against President Nicolas Maduro for breaking the country's constitutional order.

The move was widely expected after lawmakers declared themselves in open rebellion following the suspension last week of a recall referendum seeking Maduro's removal. But it's unlikely to have any legal effect as the government-stacked Supreme Court has already invalidated all legislation emerging from the National Assembly.

In Tuesday's vote, lawmakers ordered Maduro to appear before congress next week to defend himself.