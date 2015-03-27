Venezuela's Chavez condemns death of Gadhafi's son

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is condemning the killing of one of Moammar Gadhafi's sons and three of his grandchildren in a NATO airstrike in Libya.

Chavez asked how some European leaders such as those of Spain, France and Italy can continue to support the airstrikes in Libya.

Chavez is an ally of Gadhafi, and along with other Latin American allies such as Cuba and Bolivia, has advocated negotiations to settle the conflict in Libya.

Chavez criticized the United States and NATO for the airstrikes, calling the military intervention "madness." He said in a televised speech Saturday night that he believes "the order they've given is to kill Gadhafi."

He said: "I don't know how Europe can support this."