Vegan activist rescues 16 rabbits, leading to death of nearly 100 baby bunnies in Spain, report says

A Barcelona-based vegan activist has harmed more animals than she tried to save thanks to her radical acts, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that her rescue of 16 rabbits from a farm near Osono last Sunday caused the deaths of nearly 100 baby bunnies.

The news outlet said that the activist, who goes by the name “Mythical Mia” on social media, and whose real name is unknown, allegedly stole many rabbits which were said to have been pregnant or lactating.

Their offspring included an estimated 90 bunnies, which had to be euthanized after being abandoned.

She posted about her campaign on Instagram, which since has been disabled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“These 16 are the lucky ones,” Mia said about her rescue. “After actions like this we get to go home but for them there is no way out. We only managed to find a home for 16 beforehand, so had to leave thousands of mothers and babies behind. They will be trapped inside those cages for their entire lives, their only escape is when they are shipped off to a slaughterhouse to be murdered for their flesh and fur. Rabbits like these are also abused for animal testing, tortured for a lifetime before eventually getting murdered too. They are also regularly kept as ‘pets’ often in solitary confinement and inappropriate conditions suffering from boredom and multiple other health issues.”

Mia added: “What we do to the animals need to end immediately. This injustice has gone on far too long. We will continue to enter in these facilities to expose these horrors and liberate the beings trapped inside for as long as it takes. We are not going anywhere. Join us in our fight, be vegan, be active and let’s put an end to this once and for all.”

Click for more from The New York Post.