Italy

Vatican sets date for first millennial saint to be canonized

Vatican announces Carlo Acutis, who died at 15, will be inscribed in book of saints on September 7

Nick Butler
Published
Jim Wahlberg highlights how doing simple things resulted in Carlo Acutis' sainthood Video

Jim Wahlberg highlights how doing simple things resulted in Carlo Acutis' sainthood

Film producer Jim Wahlberg provides a glimpse into the life of the first millennial saint while previewing his new film, "Carlo Acutis, Roadmap to Reality," now in theaters for a limited time.

The Vatican has announced that the first millennial saint will be canonized in September.

Pope Leo XIV made an announcement during a meeting with cardinals that Carlo Acutis will be inscribed into the Book of Saints on September 7.

Acutis died at the age of 15 in Northern Italy after a short bout with leukemia in 2006, according to the Associated Press.

Before Pope Francis’s death on April 21, Acutis was set to be canonized on April 27 during the Vatican’s Jubilee of Teenagers.

POPE LEO XIV VOWS TO WORK FOR UNITY, PEACE DURING INAUGURAL MASS

Carlo Acutis beatification

ASSISI, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: A tapestry featuring a portrait of Carlo Acutis is hang at the St. Francis Basilica during the beatification ceremony of Carlo Acutis, on October 10, 2020 in Assisi, Italy. The fifteen-year-old Carlo Acutis member of the Millennial generation who died on 12 October 2006 from M3 fulminant leukemia, is considered a "computer geek" on account of his passion and skill with computers and the internet. Acutis applied himself to creating a website dedicated to cataloguing each reported Eucharistic miracle in the world.  (Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

During his life, Acutis spent most of his time like any normal teenager would, while also giving time back to both the church and the community.

According to the Associated Press, Acutis taught Catholicism at a local church and volunteered to help the homeless.

Acutis also used his computer coding skills to create a website highlighting more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the church.

EXCLUSIVE: CARLO ACUTIS' MOM DESCRIBES TRANSFORMATION FROM BEING NON-RELIGIOUS TO MOTHER OF A SAINT

The first intercession by Acutis came from his own mother, Antonia, who told Fox News that it came four years after his death.

"When Carlo died, I was 39 years old, and then I started to try to have other children. I said, 'I'm still young, maybe I can try, no?' [But] the children didn't arrive. Then I had started on my practice to adopt a child, but in Italy, it's very difficult... I had lost all my hopes to have children by myself," she explained. "Once I dreamed about Carlo, he told me, 'listen, you will become, again, a mother. Don't worry.' And, one month after, I became pregnant."

According to the National Catholic Register, the Vatican has recognized a second miracle by intercession on May 23, 2024.

The miracle involved a 21-year-old Costa Rican woman named Valeria Valverde.

Carlo Actuis standing in a field

Carlo Acutis, who died at 15 from leukemia, is one step closer to becoming a saint.  (carloacutis.com)

Valverde sustained a serious brain injury in a bicycle accident while residing in Florence, Italy in 2022. Valverde was not expected to survive the injury.

However, she made a full recovery after her mother visited Acutis's tomb and prayed for his intercession, according to the National Catholic Register.

Body of soon to be saint Carlo Acutis being visited

Carlo Acutis's tomb is in Assisi, Italy. His tomb has been visited by Catholics of all ages, but primarily the younger generation. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Acutis's tomb, which is located in Assisi, has been visited frequently by Catholics, most notably younger Catholics.

Acutis will be joined by the blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati when he is inscribed in the book of saints.

Fox News Digital's Laura Carrione contributed to this story.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.

