Vatican sets date for first millennial saint to be canonized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Vatican has announced that the first millennial saint will be canonized in September.

Pope Leo XIV made an announcement during a meeting with cardinals that Carlo Acutis will be inscribed into the Book of Saints on September 7.

Acutis died at the age of 15 in Northern Italy after a short bout with leukemia in 2006, according to the Associated Press.

Before Pope Francis’s death on April 21, Acutis was set to be canonized on April 27 during the Vatican’s Jubilee of Teenagers.

POPE LEO XIV VOWS TO WORK FOR UNITY, PEACE DURING INAUGURAL MASS

During his life, Acutis spent most of his time like any normal teenager would, while also giving time back to both the church and the community.

According to the Associated Press, Acutis taught Catholicism at a local church and volunteered to help the homeless.

Acutis also used his computer coding skills to create a website highlighting more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the church.

EXCLUSIVE: CARLO ACUTIS' MOM DESCRIBES TRANSFORMATION FROM BEING NON-RELIGIOUS TO MOTHER OF A SAINT

The first intercession by Acutis came from his own mother, Antonia, who told Fox News that it came four years after his death.

"When Carlo died, I was 39 years old, and then I started to try to have other children. I said, 'I'm still young, maybe I can try, no?' [But] the children didn't arrive. Then I had started on my practice to adopt a child, but in Italy, it's very difficult... I had lost all my hopes to have children by myself," she explained. "Once I dreamed about Carlo, he told me, 'listen, you will become, again, a mother. Don't worry.' And, one month after, I became pregnant."

According to the National Catholic Register, the Vatican has recognized a second miracle by intercession on May 23, 2024.

The miracle involved a 21-year-old Costa Rican woman named Valeria Valverde.

Valverde sustained a serious brain injury in a bicycle accident while residing in Florence, Italy in 2022. Valverde was not expected to survive the injury.

However, she made a full recovery after her mother visited Acutis's tomb and prayed for his intercession, according to the National Catholic Register.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Acutis's tomb, which is located in Assisi, has been visited frequently by Catholics, most notably younger Catholics.

Acutis will be joined by the blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati when he is inscribed in the book of saints.

Fox News Digital's Laura Carrione contributed to this story.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.