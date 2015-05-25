Vatican culture minister acknowledges cultural differences in flap over women's video

next Image 1 of 2

The Vatican's culture minister has acknowledged that his office must expand its horizons after a promotional video for a Vatican women's conference featuring a sexy Italian actress was ridiculed in North America.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the criticism that compelled him to remove the English version of the video came from both liberal and conservative wings of the church — including from bishops. Some complained it wasn't feminist enough and others said it was so liberal it was "unworthy of a church initiative."

The video features actress Nancy Brilli asking women to contribute clips of their lives for broadcast at a meeting of Ravasi's Pontifical Council for Culture this week.

At a news conference Monday, Brilli defended the video and also the choice of women to undergo plastic surgery.